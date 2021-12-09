Next week's economics: Dec 13 - 17

UK inflation could post another rise next week, with consumer price inflation (CPI) possibly reaching 4.5 per cent in November. That won’t be the only evidence of rising inflation: producer price data could show another rise in both input and output price inflation.

Despite this, the Bank of England’s interest rate decision will be finely balanced. Last month, it voted 7-2 against a rise and the news since then hasn’t greatly bolstered the case for a move. In fact, insofar as the discovery of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus could dampen activity, there is a reason for the Bank to err on the side of caution.

Next week’s other news might give the Bank other reasons not to move. Labour market data should show a slowdown in annual wage growth, and that wages have risen less than consumer prices so far this year. This means we are not seeing the sort of wage-price spiral that generates serious inflation. One reason for this is that demand for labour, in total, is still weak: the ONS is likely to say that total hours worked are still 2.5 per cent below 2019’s peak.