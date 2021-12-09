Telecom Plus boss rings up £36m disposal

Telecom Plus (TEP) executive chair Charles Wigoder clearly follows the doctrine of giving the people what they want. His £36m share sale last week, including 2m shares under his own name and 500,000 through his charitable trust, was “in response to strong institutional demand following the company’s capital markets day” on 23 November.

This is equal to 3 per cent of Telecom Plus’s share count and the sale was large enough to be done through a placing.

Wigoder has agreed not to sell from his remaining 14 per cent stake in the company, including the holding of the Wigoder Family Foundation, for six months.