Today's Markets: Markets bide time ahead of inflation report, omicron updates

Pfizer vaccine news saw rates move higher

Watches of Switzerland and Rolls-Royce updates

CPI inflation report due tomorrow

Markets

Chop chop: After what started as a generally positive session, European markets largely fell yesterday but have opened mildly in the green this morning after Wall Street managed to deliver wins across the board. We had a sharp sell-off on omicron on 26 November, a couple of really volatile days and then a steady march back to where we were before – now markets are seeking fresh direction and the path of least resistance appears to be sideways for a bit until there is a bit more known about omicron, inflation and the Fed. This is true of other assets, too – look at gold, Bitcoin etc, which are trading in narrow ranges the last few days.