/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Today's Markets: Markets bide time ahead of inflation report, omicron updates

Latest on world markets and companies updates
Today's Markets: Markets bide time ahead of inflation report, omicron updates
December 9, 2021
  • Pfizer vaccine news saw rates move higher
  • Watches of Switzerland and Rolls-Royce updates
  • CPI inflation report due tomorrow

Markets

Chop chop: After what started as a generally positive session, European markets largely fell yesterday but have opened mildly in the green this morning after Wall Street managed to deliver wins across the board. We had a sharp sell-off on omicron on 26 November, a couple of really volatile days and then a steady march back to where we were before – now markets are seeking fresh direction and the path of least resistance appears to be sideways for a bit until there is a bit more known about omicron, inflation and the Fed. This is true of other assets, too – look at gold, Bitcoin etc, which are trading in narrow ranges the last few days.

To continue reading...
REGISTER FOR FREE TODAY
  • Read 3 articles for free each month
  • Educational articles and topical investment guides
  • In-depth podcast episodes by our writers and industry professionals
  • Interactive live webinars on investment themes that matter
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data