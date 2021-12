Sales and profits up even as tourism and airport visits remain low

Full-year sales outlook increased

This year was certainly the time to get a watch for many cash-rich consumers, judging by Watches of Switzerland’s (WOSG) half-year results. One of London's best signifiers of luxury spending, the company said sales surged by almost 45 per cent on last year in the 26 weeks to 31 October. Last year also saw a relatively strong half-year period despite the pandemic.