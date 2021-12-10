Fidelity’s Alex Wright: making money out of turnaround stories

2021 has offered some reprieve for UK value investors, who have been operating in the unloved areas of an unloved market for much of the past decade. This has led to Fidelity Special Values (FSV) having the best net asset value (NAV) performance in Winterflood’s UK All Companies sector for the 12 months to 8 December and its shares trading at a premium of 2 per cent to NAV.

Despite a recent strong run, Wright, who also manages the £3bn Fidelity Special Situations fund (GB00B88V3X40), believes the absolute valuations across both funds, which have a similar ‘contrarian’ investment style, continue to be “really low”. Speaking on the latest Investors’ Chronicle podcast, he says the price/earnings ratio of Fidelity Special Values and Fidelity Special Situations is “about 11.5 times, compared to the market’s long-term average of 13 or 14 times”, adding that the price/earnings ratio is not that different to what it was toward the end of 2019. This reflects the fact that the earnings of the holdings in the portfolio (and the market more broadly) have bounced back strongly during the pandemic.

Investment process