Revenue up by a quarter Premium lifestyle a significant growth area

High street retail in the age of Covid is riddled with uncertainty. Retail group Frasers (FRAS), which owns brands such as House of Fraser and Jack Wills, posted robust revenue and profit growth in its half-year results against restriction-scarred comparatives. But it also lodged £135m of impairments against property assets due to the impact of the pandemic and its traditionally bemoaned business rates.