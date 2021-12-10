How climate-friendly is your portfolio?

There are many deficiencies with how companies and funds report climate impact

Fortunately, the landscape is improving and evolving quickly

As anyone who has taken on the challenge will know, working out how climate-friendly your investment portfolio may be is no mean feat. The metrics vary widely, as do interpretations of reporting criteria, and there is currently little independent adjudication of emissions disclosures.

That said, the landscape is evolving quickly, with new regulations in the pipeline to enforce greater transparency on the climate impact of both companies and funds. Some disclosures are already mandatory: since 2013 all quoted UK companies have had to report their greenhouse gas emissions as part of their directors’ annual report.