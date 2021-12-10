/
opinion
December 10, 2021

Interest rate dangers

Chris Dillow
Chris Dillow

Next year will see rising interest rates. Futures markets are pricing in a full percentage point rise in UK bank rate and a 0.6 per cent rise in the US fed funds rate. Of course, expectations of rising rates have been wrong before and might be again. But this poses the question: if these expectations are correct, what would it mean for equities?

Common sense says: nothing. Everybody has suspected for months that rates will rise and so if anything is ever going to be in the price, it is this fact. What’s more a time of rising interest rates (assuming they happen) will be a time of increased confidence about the world economy: central banks would not raise rates if it were otherwise. Such confidence should support equities, mitigating any concern about the impact of higher rates in dampening demand.

