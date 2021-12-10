Today's Markets: Biden braced for inflation data

CPI in US expected to hit 40-year high

Omicron worries persist

European markets softer in early trade

Joe Biden told Americans on Thursday that the cost of goods and energy is starting to ease, but this wouldn’t necessarily be reflected in today’s CPI inflation data. From this we can assess that the number is going to be high, very high. The CPI is expected to hit a 40-year high and rise by 6.8 per cent in November, +0.7 per cent month-on-month. That would mark a sharp acceleration from October’s 6.2 per cent print – the highest in over 30 years. Given Biden’s comments, 7 per cent is not out of the realms of possibility. Such a number piles pressure on the Fed to accelerate its tapering of asset purchases – I expect it to confirm this at the FOMC meeting next week. Markets are already pricing for potentially 3 rate hikes next year, so a hawkish Fed is already discounted. A weak 30-year bond auction yesterday underlined nervousness about the inflation figures. But this morning data showed German inflation rose 5.2 per cent in November, falling 0.2 per cent on the month, so maybe Biden is right and we will see a cooling in inflation… My bet for what it’s worth is that it peaks around now, possibly in Q1, recedes somewhat but remains elevated for some time to come.

Meanwhile, omicron worries persist even if markets seem to side on the notion that it’s unlikely to be as bad as first thought and certainly not as problematic as delta. Even so, as we discussed a couple of weeks back, the playbook from the summer and the delta wave is for markets to pull back then chop sideways for a time as it all shakes out. US hospitalisations are up 40 per cent in a month. Seasonal factors might support a swifter return to ATHs, but the worries about omicron remain in the background – a more aggressive Fed could feed further worry, though as noted yesterday the market is already pretty well positioned for anything that the Fed is likely to deliver in terms of tightening. Moreover it’s hard to find much protection against inflation outside of equities.