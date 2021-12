Yellow Cake has shifted from buybacks to £270m in raises so far this year

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust is operating on the same model but with more firepower

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. The second half of that Oscar Wilde quote ("...that mediocrity can pay to greatness") is not so useful in Yellow Cake’s (YCA) case, given the outperformance of the Toronto-listed uranium vehicle the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (Can:U.UN), which launched this year.