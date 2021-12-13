Today's Markets: Stocks firm ahead of major central bank action, Purplebricks delays results

European stocks open slightly higher

Stocks in Europe have opened mildly higher in fairly subdued early trade on Monday, taking the cue from a broadly positive session in Asia that came off the back of one of the most remarkable turnarounds on Wall Street. The S&P 500 closed at a record high on Friday as investors shrugged off a 40-year high for inflation and decided that there probably still is no alternative. The 6.8 per cent CPI print saw long dated US Treasury yields jump by the most in some months, but the 10-year remains just below 1.5 per cent and showing little signs of wanting to move out of its recent range. Likewise, crude prices are steady in the $71-73 range and gold continues to chop in a sideways direction under $1,800. Bitcoin similarly lacks much direction with the $50k level now acting as resistance. There’s also little in the FX space to get a grip of with majors largely sticking to tight and well-worn ranges.