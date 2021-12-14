Chemring bolstered by cyber defence business

Net debt falls by 45 per cent to £26.6m

Group to embark on sales and marketing push to launch Roke in US

Last week, 10 nations took part in an exercise that simulated a cyber attack on the global financial system which was observed by the World Bank, the IMF and the Bank of International Settlements, according to Reuters.

The exercise demonstrates the scale of the perceived threat to critical systems in a year which has seen US fuel pipelines and the computer system running Ireland’s health service knocked out by ransomware attacks.