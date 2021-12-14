/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Chemring bolstered by cyber defence business

Order book grows by 5 per cent to £501m
Chemring bolstered by cyber defence business
December 14, 2021
  • Net debt falls by 45 per cent to £26.6m
  • Group to embark on sales and marketing push to launch Roke in US

Last week, 10 nations took part in an exercise that simulated a cyber attack on the global financial system which was observed by the World Bank, the IMF and the Bank of International Settlements, according to Reuters.

The exercise demonstrates the scale of the perceived threat to critical systems in a year which has seen US fuel pipelines and the computer system running Ireland’s health service knocked out by ransomware attacks.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data