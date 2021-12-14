Super Tuesday for mining royalties in London

Wheaton Precious Metals, Trident Royalties and Altus Strategies announce acquisitions

Financing in the metals space is running hot

Three of London’s companies focused on mining royalties and streams have announced major deals already this week, showing there are still plenty of options for alternative financing during the metals bull market.

Miners sell streams or royalties as a way to raise cash, often to fund a project in construction. The biggest deal this week was Wheaton Precious Metals’ (WPM) $441m (£333m) purchase of the rights to 8 per cent of the gold produced and half of the silver produced at the Blackwater mine in Canada.