The climate-friendly funds that aren’t

We all know that the merits of much environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria are pretty subjective. You just need to look at the correlation of ESG scores for companies across different ratings providers to see how even those dedicating vast resources to the topic have wildly differing views.

A study by MIT Sloan School of Management last year found a correlation of just 0.61 between the six most prominent ESG rating agencies, highlighting the fact that scores across providers have a relatively weak relationship with each other. In comparison, credit rating agencies shared a much stronger correlation of 0.92.

The result is that fund managers have a lot of wiggle room when marketing a fund on its ESG credentials. And just because a fund calls itself an ESG fund, that doesn’t mean its non-financial qualities are necessarily any more virtuous than those of an unbranded counterpart.