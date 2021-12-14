Today's Markets: Stocks firm, Ocado up, BT down

FTSE 100 hovers around 7,300

Moderna, Pfizer, Peloton benefit from Omicron

Apple just short of $3tn valuation

European stock markets opened a tad firmer on Tuesday after the previous session turned out to be something of a damp squib. The FTSE 100 ended down 0.83 per cent, but rallied early in today’s session to recover a fair chunk of the yesterday’s losses a little way short of the 7,300 support. Wall Street closed lower, too, with both the S&P 500 and Dow Jones declining 0.9 per cent. Reopening stocks were among the worst hit as Omicron fears do the rounds – California is reintroducing a state-wide indoor mask mandate. Moderna (MRNA) and Pfizer (PFE) both rose 5 per cent - gotta’ get those weekly booster jabs. Peloton (PTON) rallied 7 per cent after releasing an ad following that scene in the Sex and City sequel. Omicron fears and a busy central bank slate this week are the main narrative drivers.

Ocado (OCDO) shares rallied over 6 per cent to the top of the FTSE 100 as a trading update claimed strong momentum in underlying demand and touted a ‘best-ever’ Christmas ahead. The company also lauded the ‘fastest ever’ ramp-ups at Andover and Purfleet; with Bicester opening next summer. Customer acquisition is strong - ‘heading towards 1m landmark’. The 2021 outturn is seen in line with guidance. Next year revenue growth is expected at 10-15 per cent, back to pre-Covid levels. But it’s another year of investment and jam tomorrow for investors. Management says it’s their "ambition for EBITDA margin to rebuild towards 2021 levels following a significant year of investment in 2022". When does the company start delivering for investors? A year ago almost to the day I asked whether Ocado can really justify these enormous multiples based on the promise of future profits from its international deals for much longer. The answer seems to have been ‘no’ – shares are down 25 per cent in the last 12 months.