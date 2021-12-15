Baltic Classifieds displays promise

Jobs & services division expanding rapidly

Covid-19 could hit group's clients

Since listing in July, the online advertising group Baltic Classifieds (BCG) has enjoyed strong traffic to its sites and healthy revenue growth. IPOs are an expensive business, however, and profits have been hit by mounting costs.

Baltic Classifieds is not a familiar name to most UK investors. With a market value of over £1bn, however, it is a major presence in north east Europe, operating 12 online classifieds portals across Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. The group has four business units - automotive, real estate, jobs and services, and generalist - all of which reported revenue growth.