Demand for bowling returned quickly

Strong pipeline of new centres

The pandemic has provided some commercial ups and downs for Hollywood Bowl (BOWL) this year. Lockdown was certainly a down period, with all its sites closed up until 17 May. However, after reopening, customers awash with saved cash and no ability to spend it abroad returned to the alleys. In August, there were record revenues of £20.1m, up 50 per cent from 2019.