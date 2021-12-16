Avoid becoming an emerging market Turkey

Emerging markets (EM) had a disappointing year as the prospect of a tightening dollar sent shivers through markets. Unless investors were somehow heavily into the Mongolian Stock Exchange (MSE), which more than doubled during 2021, the majority who sat tight on EM shares saw returns go nowhere this year. The 10 per cent gain achieved between January and Frbruary soon withered away and the reason for this is not hard to find when you consider the impact of US rate expectations and a shaky Chinese equities market. The outlook is further clouded by the possibility that a vaccine-evading coronavirus variant could shake up everyone’s calculations.

The performance of some economies during the pandemic, to take Turkey as an example, has been atrocious, exacerbated in part by the increasingly erratic leadership of Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Investors have fled the Turkish lira – which saw of falls of 19 per cent at one point – and annual inflation is now heading north of 21 per cent. Turkey cut back its interest rates earlier this year as President Erdogan sees a lower valued lira as the only way to break the cycle of short-term foreign money flowing into Turkey when interest rates are high. The results might charitably be described as predictable. Whether the lira recovers next year is dependent on how much the country’s central bank is eventually forced to raise rates. The plus point for emerging market investors is that given Turkey’s status as a relative backwater in the financial system, there is unlikely to be any threat of contagion spreading to other economies in either the region, or in the same EM bracket.