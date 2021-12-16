Inflation and energy dominate the European agenda

The ECB looks set to raise rates at a later point than peers

Green stocks could benefit from fiscal stimulus and high carbon price

In last year’s Europe outlook, we noted the consensus view of the time that “inflation will remain subdued.” We now live in a very different world.

Investors and analysts have been peering into their crystal balls to try to decipher when central banks will raise interest rates to curb surging prices. Inflation in the eurozone rose to 4.9 per cent in November, more than double the European Central Bank’s (ECB) medium-term 2 per cent target.