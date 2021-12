2021 was a poor year for the Japanese market

There are reasons to be cautiously optimistic for 2022

Another year, another prime minister in Japan. The past four decades have seen 21 prime ministers in the land of the rising sun. Yoshihide Suga, 72, announced plans to resign in September, after failing to control the country’s coronavirus surge and telling reporters that he didn’t have the energy to campaign for the September election as well as implement measures to contain Covid-19.