Where to invest in 2022

With 2021 drawing to an end thoughts are turning to the year ahead. Our writers have examined the prospects for investors across all they key asset classes and then some - from bonds to shares to cryptocurrencies and across all the major investing regions of the world. All our features are listed below.

Crystal balling: Is the world less predicable than ever?

Last December we examined what investors could expect in a world changed by Covid-19. The question is, did we get it right?

From vaccines to meme stocks: 2021 in charts

From vaccines to meme stocks: five charts that look back n the year's biggest stories in business and markets

The economy in 2022

Chris Dillow says economists expect strong economic growth and a fall in inflation next year. But we should learn not to rely on such predictions

The generation game

It is now 15 years since a golden period for equity investing ended and the trend is little improved, says Philip Ryland

Bonds hope to confound the doubters once again

Fixed income has shown it can weather some storms, but rising inflation means nervy times for the asset class

The 2022 property forecast

A cooling housing market, a green premium and even housebuilder M&A are among the property trends to watch

Alternatives: Finding pockets of value after a bumper year

Alternatives continue to offer attractive diversification and income

Crypto: too big to ignore but not too big to fail

The blockchain prize may prove gargantuan but expect dramatic price swings in 2022

A better year ahead for the FTSE100?

The UK benchmark looks cheap relative to overseas indices, but that's set against anxieties over the withdrawal of liquidity

Exceptional year for IPOs unlikely to be repeated

A banner period of company listings, driven by low rates and private equity interest, may not last much longer

Exit the dragon in 2022?

The long march of Chinese equities will bid to restart in 2022 after a year marred by government interventions

Japan: yet another new era

Japan's new prime minister faces similar economic challenges, but there are reasons to be cautiously optimistic

Avoid becoming another emerging market turkey

Emerging markets have had their fair share of disaster stories, but there are pockets of relative value on offer, too.

Economic recovery is bad news for US growth stocks

Employment levels are almost back to normal, which means the era of low interest rates may be coming to an end

Inflation and energy dominate the European agenda

inflation has proved more than transitory, with energy price rises particularly notable, while green shares could be boosted by the macro environment

'OK nocoiner': Generation wars will continue to divide markets

Social and economic tensions underlie the rise of meme stocks and cryptocurrencies

Key questions for 2022: the professionals' view

Fund managers set out their views on some of the key issues in their areas of expertise

Beware the flare: The next market-shaking event?

The world's stock markets are in fine health after a pandemic that shut down huge portions of the global economy. What could actually cause a rash? Alex Hamer finds out

Five wild calls for 2022

Apart from new variants, what are the curveballs markets could face next year?

Investing films to watch this Christmas

Can investors learn from how their pursuit is portrayed on screen?

Quiz of the Year 2021

Take the Investors' Chronicle Christmas Quiz to see how much you remember of another remarkable year. You could win a set of best-selling investment books.