The coming recession

We are on the brink of recession. I don’t say this because Omicron will savage the economy, but simply because it is that time of year.

Since quarterly data began in 1955, real GDP has fallen on average by 3.9 per cent in the first quarter of the year and risen only slightly in the second. All the economic growth we’ve seen since the mid-1950s – a tripling of real incomes per head – has come in the second half of the year.

This pattern remains true even in our post-agricultural, post-industrial era. Since 2000 real GDP has fallen on average by 2 per cent in the first quarter and another 1.2 per cent in the second. Every first quarter of the year since 2008 has seen some fall in GDP. And we’ve seen recessions – in the sense of two successive quarterly falls in GDP – not just in 2020 and 2021 but also in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2019.