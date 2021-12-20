B Corp status helps digital companies recruit in tight labour markets

B Corp certifications are given to companies with strong ESG credentials

Studies show B Corps can perform better than their competitors

In 1970, economist and famed neoliberalist Milton Friedman set out that it is inappropriate for a business to do anything other than maximise profits, in what came to be known as the Shareholder Theory. Boards took this as a gospel for the rest of the century and beyond.

However, in the past decade there has been a distinct shift in what the public expects from corporations. “The world has changed in such a dramatic way recently, investors now understand that corporations have a huge role to play in tackling issues of climate change and inequality,” said Christopher Marquis, the author of Better Business: How the B Corp Movement is Remaking Capitalism, and a management professor at Cornell University, New York.