/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

B Corp status helps digital companies recruit in tight labour markets

Sustainability-focused tech and media workers are keen to join B Corp-certified companies, giving those that pass its tests, such as Kin and Carta, a leg up in a competitive jobs market
B Corp status helps digital companies recruit in tight labour markets
December 20, 2021
  • B Corp certifications are given to companies with strong ESG credentials
  • Studies show B Corps can perform better than their competitors

In 1970, economist and famed neoliberalist Milton Friedman set out that it is inappropriate for a business to do anything other than maximise profits, in what came to be known as the Shareholder Theory. Boards took this as a gospel for the rest of the century and beyond.

However, in the past decade there has been a distinct shift in what the public expects from corporations. “The world has changed in such a dramatic way recently, investors now understand that corporations have a huge role to play in tackling issues of climate change and inequality,” said Christopher Marquis, the author of Better Business: How the B Corp Movement is Remaking Capitalism, and a management professor at Cornell University, New York.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data