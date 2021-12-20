/
Qatar invests in Rolls-Royce nuclear consortium

Sovereign wealth fund the Qatar Investment Authority has bought a 10 per cent stake for £85m
December 20, 2021

Rolls-Royce (RR.) confirmed that the consortium it is leading to build a series of small nuclear reactors around the UK has secured investment from Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund.

The Qatar Investment Authority is putting in £85m for a 10 per cent stake in Rolls-Royce SMR, a consortium that also includes BNF Resources and Exelon Generation. Nuclear power has strong momentum at the moment, given concerns about both the age of the global reactor fleet and growing interest in it as a consistent low-carbon power source, both of which are driving new investment. 

The Rolls-Royce consortium has now secured £495m in equity and grants, including a £210m injection of government funding last month.

