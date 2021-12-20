Reassessing the inflation toolbox

With central banks taking action, the investment case changes for certain 'inflation-proof' assets

We look at some problem cases and some surprising routes to an inflation-proof portfolio

As 2021 draws to a close, soundbites about “transitory” inflation are giving way to central bank action. The Bank of England has implemented a surprise interest rate rise at the same time as the Federal Reserve speeds up a plan to end its bond-buying programme. Not all central banks are following suit, but for UK investors a combination of monetary tightening and elevated inflation readings up the ante. Even if the Omicron variant dampens economic activity and ultimately has the same effect on prices, now is a good time to reassess the tools available to the inflation-wary investor.