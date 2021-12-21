The race for European lithium supply is on

Prospective European battery makers and car companies have started playing musical chairs with the very limited local lithium supply. The new focus on the whole supply chain and its emissions is a massive opportunity for local miners but also shows just how much investment is needed in the battery space for Europe to get anywhere near China, which is the dominant player globally.

In the first week of December, Volkswagen (Ger:VW) signed a deal with a German lithium mining company that could cut a hefty proportion of the carbon emissions associated with making each electric car. The opportunity to buy lithium mined (or extracted, really) from within Germany was too much to pass up, even if Vulcan Energy (Au:VUL) is in the early stages of developing its geothermal brine project into production.

The space is moving quickly, though. Savannah Lithium (SAV) saw this in the first half of the year, after a heads of agreement deal with Galp Energia (Por:GALP) expired in May without the outlined investment and offtake deal happening. Savannah said its options had widened after the big increase in the lithium price between January and May.