Car parts maker set for float

Portsmouth-based car parts maker CT Automotive (CTA) said it has secured £33.6m from investors through an initial public offering.

The company sold almost 22.9 million shares at 147p per share. It is floating a 45 per cent stake in a deal that will give it a market cap of £75m when the shares begin trading on London’s Alternative Investment Market on Thursday.

CT Automotive makes interior panels and other parts such as arm rests and cup holders for end customers including volume manufacturers such as Nissan as well as luxury brands Bentley and Lamborghini. The company has two factories in China as well as manufacturing arms in Turkey, the Czech Republic and the UK.