Crystal Amber Fund plans to sell holdings within two years

Net asset value falls 8.2 per cent in November

Share price rises 4 per cent as 10p dividend announced

Crystal Amber Fund (CRS), the activist investment fund, said it will not make investments in any new companies after a continuation vote at its annual general meeting last month failed to hit the 75 per cent threshold required for it to continue.

The fund said its board believed it was in the interest of shareholders for it to maximise capital by disposing of the shares, “including trade sales of the fund's strategic holdings, where appropriate”. It intends to sell its holdings within two years.