Taylor Wimpey changes lease terms following CMA action

Customers had been locked into deals where ground rents doubled every 10 years

CMA has agreed settlements ending three of four probes into housebuilders

Taylor Wimpey (TW) is to remove terms from leases that effectively double ground rents every decade following an investigation brought about by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) last year.

The housebuilder said it had agreed voluntary measures with the CMA which means that customers who entered leases that doubled ground rents every 10 years, or those who had converted those leases to a structure linked to retail price inflation, would revert to leases paying the fixed ground rent due at the time the homes were sold.