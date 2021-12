Agreement strengthens airline's UK footprint

Wizz began operating at Gatwick in October last year

Wizz Air (Wizz) said it will base four more of its aircraft at London Gatwick airport from next spring after picking up 15 daily slot pairs from Norwegian Air.

The low-cost, short-haul operator did not disclose the terms of its agreement but chief executive József Váradi said the deal would allow Wizz to “enhance our presence and competitive position in the London market”.