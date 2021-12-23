Flutter gambles on Italian market with £1.6bn Sisal deal

Deal will be earnings-accretive in first 12 months

All-cash sum will be financed by additional borrowings

Flutter Entertainment (FLTR) is buying Italy’s biggest online gaming company, Sisal, for €1.91bn (£1.62bn).

The owner of the Paddy Power and Betfair brands is buying the business from private equity firm CVC Capital and said the deal will take its share of the online gaming market in Italy up to 20 per cent. Milan-based Sisal is expected to make a cash profit of £211m this year, 50 per cent of which will come from online gaming, with the remainder from retail and lottery businesses.