When predictability disappears

Has stock market predictability disappeared? I ask because of the performance of some once-useful leading indicators of returns.

A few years ago, a handful of them did a near-perfect job of calling the market, predicting decent rises in 2017 and 2019 and a fall in 2018. But they failed in 2020, forecasting a small rise when in fact the index fell over 12 per cent. In itself, that’s understandable: nothing and nobody foresaw the pandemic. What’s more significant is that these lead indicators failed this year as well, predicting a fall in the market whereas the All-Share index is 12 per cent up as I write.