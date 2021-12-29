/
Babcock sells UK power arm in latest disposal

Unit serving electricity transmission and distribution customers sold to M Group Services
December 29, 2021
  • £400m of disposals agreed in first half
  • Net debt set to fall to 1.6-times cash profit

Defence and engineering group Babcock (BAB) agreed to offload its UK power business on Christmas Eve for £50m.

The division, which provides engineering services to electrical transmission and distribution businesses like National Grid and Scottish Power Energy Networks, made a profit before interest and tax of £7m in the year to March 31, on revenue of £70m. It has been bought by M Group Services and will become part of its Morrison Energy Services arm.

