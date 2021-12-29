Banks unable to build on rate rise bounce

Credit Suisse expects two 0.25 per cent rate rises next year

Stable rate environment would keep loan default risks in check

Shares in UK banks have failed to build on the gains made following the Bank of England’s decision to increase the base rate of interest for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The bank nudged up its base rate to 0.25 per cent, from 0.1 per cent, on 16 December in a bid to curb fast-growing inflation, despite the threat of the UK economy heading into a recession as new measures were introduced to stem the spread of the Omicron variant.