Evolving investment opportunities in 2022

As we enter 2022, a year in which investors may need to swiftly reassess their portfolios in the wake of US Congressional mid-term elections, it’s worth contemplating which sectors are more likely to outperform through the year – and why.

Naturally, many of the fastest growing segments of the economy in 2021 owe their recent success to the pandemic – or the government policy measures taken following the breakout.

Online stockbroking platforms, telehealth providers and food delivery services are among a raft of industry sub-sectors that have benefited from rising customer volumes. Of the three, telehealth providers are probably the most likely beneficiary over the long haul, even though they have been somewhat overshadowed by the focus on the biotech sector since the virus took hold.