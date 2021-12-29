LSE reports best year for IPO fundraising since 2007

Almost 40 per cent of capital raised by tech firms

20 per cent raised by investment trusts

London’s stock exchange had its strongest year for IPO fundraisings since 2007, as companies making market debuts raised £16.8bn. More than 120 companies listed, the most since 2014 and the highest of any exchange outside the US and Greater China, London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) said in a blog post.

Technology companies raised almost 40 per cent of the total proceeds, with major listings including online money transfer company Wise (WISE), cyber security company Darktrace (DARK) and customer reviews platform Trustpilot (TRST).