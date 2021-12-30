/
DMGT opts for privacy in a digitalised age

Lord Rothermere removes the family firm from public scrutiny
December 30, 2021
  • DMGT clear to go private following institutional backing with delisting due on 10 January
  • Digital channels predominate but regulatory strictures could alter advertising landscape

Shares in Daily Mail and General Trust (DMGT) will be delisted from the London Stock Exchange in the second week of January. By mid December, Rothermere Continuation Ltd (RCL) held shares, or had received acceptances under its revised offer, amounting tomore than half of DMGT’s share capital. That meant the final offer, worth 270p a share, became unconditional.

The board has duly resolved to make application to the Financial Conduct Authority to cancel the listing. The move will end DMGT’s status as a publicly traded entity, which goes back some 90 years.

