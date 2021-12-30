Lessons learned from a year of burnt fingers

Short-sellers often say they thrive on market volatility, but few would have found the events of early 2021 to their liking. The wave of retail money that gave birth to the notion of 'meme stocks' has yet to go away, and there are signs that professional investors – in both the US and the UK – have changed tack in response.

Short-selling is a controversial topic, and one that has been discussed in these pages several times before (‘Lessons from history: Short-selling bans are ill-advised’, IC 26 February 2021). It suffices to say that the collapse of companies such as Carillion or NMC Health shows such investors can play an important role in holding businesses to account and aiding price discovery.

But as this year has proved like none before it, they don’t always come out on top. Last January saw Reddit-inspired traders go up against hedge funds, and thus far it’s the retail crowd who have won out. A reckoning has still to emerge for either of the principal meme stock poster children: at the time of writing, shares in both GameStop (US:GME) and AMC (US:AMC) remain several hundred per cent higher in the year to date.