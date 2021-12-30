Targeting quality growth companies for an attractive income

European Assets Trust is able to pay dividends out of capital and aims to pay out 6 per cent of its NAV each year

Its manager, Sam Cosh, favours quality growth companies that can generate high returns on capital rather than traditional equity income stocks

The focus on quality means that European Assets Trust can lag market rallies, although it has made good returns over the long term

The pandemic has proved difficult for income funds, with many having to cut or rebase their dividends because the companies they invest in have cut or cancelled their dividends. But European Assets Trust (EAT), which invests in small and medium-sized companies, is paying a total dividend of 8p this year – 14 per cent more than it paid in 2020. Its policy is to pay shareholders an annual dividend worth 6 per cent of its net asset value (NAV) at the end of its previous financial year, in this case 31 December 2020.

The trust has been able to do this because, as well as using income generated by the companies it invests in, it can draw on capital – an option available to investment trusts. The ability to draw on capital has been particularly helpful since the outbreak of Covid-19 because many of the trust’s holdings have been conserving their capital and not paying out as much as usual. So, for example, only 9 per cent of the 2020 dividend was funded by income from holdings whereas about 37 per cent of the 2019 dividend was funded by income, which the trust's manager, Sam Cosh, says “is a more normal amount”.