The Year in Review: Has the rebound been rebuffed?

The editor’s note in our first issue of 2021 began by agreeing with an assertion by JD Wetherspoon (JDW) founder Tim Martin that restrictions introduced to halt the spread of the Alpha and Beta Covid-19 variants were lockdowns in all-but name.

A year on and the never knowingly under-opinionated Mr Martin has been speaking out again, describing the ‘Plan B’ measures introduced this month to fight the spread of the Omicron variant as a “lockdown by stealth”.

The measures certainly spoiled the festive period for the hospitality sector, with industry body Hospitality UK reporting that businesses had lost between 40 and 60 per cent of December trade as companies cancelled gatherings and people stayed away from pubs to avoid the prospect of spending another Christmas isolating from their families.