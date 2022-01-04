Gold – not so precious in 2022?

Real interest rates still in negative territory

US Fed bond buying predicted to slow through the year

We closed out 2021 with the gold price down 6.3 per cent year on year, which is somewhat surprising given the way that inflationary pressures have been bubbling up. There have also been signs that central banks are becoming more wary of the corrosive impact that a prolonged period of inflation would have on the global economy.

Across the pond, US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen have both backtracked on their earlier assertion that the price rises hurting consumers were “transitory” in nature. And, in November, western central banks added gold to their reserves for the first time since 2013, while global gold exchange traded funds (ETFs) had their first month of inflows since July.