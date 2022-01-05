/
Capita disposal hits regulatory snag

Capita continues to sell its non-core assets, and the completed sale of the Secure Solutions and Services unit has caught the CMA's eye
January 5, 2022
  • Capita SSS endures an enforced delay
  • Outsourcer set to make a loss on its other disposals

As part of its bid to sell £700m of non-core assets, outsourcing company Capita (CPI) had agreed the sale of its Capita SSS software business to rival NEC back in October in a deal worth £62m. The aftermath of the transaction has been slightly complicated by the intervention of the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) which issued a stop order to prevent the merger of Capita SSS with NEC. The CMA said it needed time to assess whether there is a competition issue, though the regulator did clarify that its order does not inhibit the completion of the transaction. 

The CMA wrote to both companies on 21 December to pause the combination of NEC and SSS operations. Capita announced the completion of the sale on 3 January and has received payment. 

