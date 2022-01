Lack of price walking creates a problem for Moneysupemarket

Diversification key to its future success

The practice of charging steadily higher rates for customers who stick with the same insurer has caused controversy for years, not least because it seems to make little sense to penalise loyalty.

However, too often in the personal insurance industry, the writing of new business – and the top line revenue boost it generates – has taken precedence over the interests of existing customers.