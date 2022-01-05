Today's Markets: Stocks consolidate, pack shuffled after US bond yields spike

European stocks were flattish with slight positive bias in Wednesday as the main bourses traded either side of the flatline following a mixed day on Wall Street that saw growth and tech come under pressure and cyclicals rally on spiking bond yields. Playing catchup due to Monday’s bank holiday the FTSE 100 was the star performer as it rallied to a post-pandemic high at 7,520. This morning it’s hovering around the 7,500 area, slightly lagging peers which traded about +0.1 per cent in the first hour of trade.

You’ve got this real split between the worries around Omicron and the spread of new variants potentially impacting the economy and the fact that rates are going up, inflation is high, and the economy is doing just fine. That left the market dinging around a bit sideways – with some genuine volatility - during November and into December before we got the Santa rally at the back end of last month. The market is taking up that usual seasonal strength with some vigor again in January. The bond market is discounting further Covid tantrums and backing a higher rate environment later in the year with all guns pointing to 2 per cent for the US 10-year this year – always be careful of hanging your hat on that trade since everyone always says the 10-year will hit such-and-such by a certain point and it rarely plays ball. Yesterday it struck 1.71 per cent, whilst the 2-year note hit its highest since March 2020, hitting growth stocks somewhat and lifting financials and energy. Anything tied to the cyclicality of the economy was bid. Ford leapt 11 per cent as it opened orders for the new F-150 Lightning electric pickup.

Yesterday saw the S&P 500 flat, the Nasdaq decline and the Dow rally to a new record high – the old cyclical vs growth rotation as yields rose. The small cap Russell 2000 index also rallied 1 per cent. Apple (APPL) declined a touch after hitting the $3tn market cap figure, Tesla (TSLA) was down 4 per cent with some giveback of the recent pump. Megacap tech was pretty overbought so this could be about baton-passing and deck-shuffling rotation that keeps the broad market above water. However, index weighting towards 5 or 6 megacap names in US tech means the rest have to work that bit harder so these rotations are not always straightforward and certainly rarely ‘clean’. Momentum took a bit of a pounding – ARKK down about 4 per cent for the session, over 40 per cent off its all-time high struck a year ago.