Could GM, Ford put the brakes on Tesla?

Buy growth, buy the future, or so the axiom runs. An investor’s ability to tap into growth segments of the economy is bound up with the risk profile of their portfolio. Naturally, some endeavours are inherently riskier than others.

Take one example: the expansion of self-storage was delivering outsized returns even prior to the pandemic, and the likes of Big Yellow (BYG) have now registered a share price increase of 139 per cent over the past five years. Yet the reasons behind the sub-sector's impressive growth spurt are not difficult to appreciate; there isn’t so much of a blue-sky element and the lay of the land is clear enough.

Compare that to companies engaged in, say, the development of genomics or quantum computing. These are areas of research which could fundamentally transform the broader industries in which they operate, but it’s difficult to ignore the speculative element. Even if you believe the risk/reward balance is tilted in your favour, with research-driven businesses there is every chance that you will be asked to stump up further capital after your initial foray, or face stock dilution. Endless rounds of fundraising come with the territory.