Fund ideas of the year

Five fund suggestions for playing key themes in 2022 and beyond
Fund ideas of the year
January 6, 2022
By Dave Baxter and Leonora Walters

Best of British

If you’re looking for exposure to a select basket of the best British companies, take a look at Finsbury Growth & Income Trust (FGT). Its manager, Nick Train, runs a concentrated portfolio of companies with strong brands and/or powerful market franchises. The trust typically doesn’t hold more than 30 stocks – at the end of November it had just 24.

Examples of holdings include drinks company Diageo (DGE) which owns iconic British brands such as Johnnie Walker whisky and Tanqueray gin, and Mondelez International (US:MDLZ), which is listed in the US but owns chocolate maker Cadbury.

