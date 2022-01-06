When investors react badly

Investors overreact. If you’ve ever believed a share was cheap, you’ve thought that investors have overreacted to bad news. And the dividend yield has for years been a decent predictor of medium-term returns on the All-Share index precisely because, over time, investors react too much to good or bad news, driving prices up or down too far.

Investors underreact. They are slow to sell shares suffering bad news and slow to buy after good news. This is why we see post-earnings announcement drift – shares rise even days after good earnings reports – and why there is momentum in shares and other assets. “The existence of momentum is a well-established empirical fact,” wrote AQR Capital Management’s Clifford Asness in 2014, a fact which has remained true since then.