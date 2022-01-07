/
Clarkson lifts profit guidance

Shipbroker lifts full-year figure by £4m after a strong end to the year
January 7, 2022
  • Shipping rates remain well above pre-pandemic levels
  • Lines are ordering more ships to boost capacity 

The massive hike in rates for shipping container vehicles has caused headaches for importers, but has helped shipbroker Clarkson (CKN) to earn a tidy profit.

The London-based company lifted its full-year profit guidance, saying that a strong December meant it now expected underlying profit before tax for 2021 to be not less than £69m, which is £4m higher than a forecast given just last month. Both its shipbroking and financing arms performed well, the company added.

