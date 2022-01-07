Clarkson lifts profit guidance

Shipping rates remain well above pre-pandemic levels

Lines are ordering more ships to boost capacity

The massive hike in rates for shipping container vehicles has caused headaches for importers, but has helped shipbroker Clarkson (CKN) to earn a tidy profit.

The London-based company lifted its full-year profit guidance, saying that a strong December meant it now expected underlying profit before tax for 2021 to be not less than £69m, which is £4m higher than a forecast given just last month. Both its shipbroking and financing arms performed well, the company added.