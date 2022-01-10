Rotork appoints new chief executive

Shares trade at almost 29-times earnings

Company faces short-term supply chain challenges

Rotork (ROR) announced the internal promotion of Kiet Huynh to fill the chief executive vacancy created in August last year when outgoing head Kevin Hostetler said he planned to return to the US.

Huynh, who joined Rotork as managing director of its instruments arm in 2018 but now leads both its water & power and chemical, process and industrials businesses, takes up the post immediately, although Hostetler will remain available to help with the transition, it added.