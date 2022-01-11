/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Games Workshop licensing fees smooths supply chain issues

Rising costs have hit profits but licensing fees for its strengthening IP provide encouragement
Games Workshop licensing fees smooths supply chain issues
January 11, 2022
  • Gross margins fall 6 percentage points
  • Royalties received on intellectual property (IP) more than doubled

Games Workshop (GAW), the owner of the extremely popular Warhammer IP, has been walking a valuation tight rope. The success of the franchise, together with regular returns of surplus cash to shareholders, saw the group trading at lofty multiples. However, when supply chain issues kicked in, the market was quick to re-evaluate. In the second half of last year it lost around 25 per cent of its value, yet there are silver linings evident in solid half-year results that suggest it could recover quickly when commercial disruptions ease.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data